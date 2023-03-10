MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MGM China Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

