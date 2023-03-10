Michael M. Larsen Buys 4,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.