Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of MU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,203. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

