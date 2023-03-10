Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases $29,400.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPB traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 46,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $452.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPB. Stephens boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

