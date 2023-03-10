Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.
Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
