Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.93

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.93 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($0.98). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 78.90 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,401,796 shares.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4,024.50, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.96.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
