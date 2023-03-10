Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.93

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.93 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($0.98). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 78.90 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,401,796 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4,024.50, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.96.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

Mitie Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £4,622.36 ($5,558.39). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 11,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,456.85). Insiders bought a total of 11,824 shares of company stock worth $899,682 over the last three months. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

