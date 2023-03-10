Mizuho Cuts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $93.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,287,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 323,649 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

