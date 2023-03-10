Mizuho Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $18.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.
Comstock Resources Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
