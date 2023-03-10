Mizuho Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $48.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,479,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,832.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 118,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3,104.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

