MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $344-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.60 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.96-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.42. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $3,648,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

