Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director J Thomas Presby Acquires 5,000 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.