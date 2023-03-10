Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director J Thomas Presby Acquires 5,000 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 8.3 %
NYSE:MEG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.