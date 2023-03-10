Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider David W. Keens Buys 110,100 Shares

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) insider David W. Keens purchased 110,100 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £134,322 ($161,522.37).

Moonpig Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 132 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £451.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

