Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin Sells 50,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 14th, Marc Schegerin sold 1,670 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $51,152.10.

Morphic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 619,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

