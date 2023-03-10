MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.70) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR traded down €0.46 ($0.49) on Friday, reaching €15.05 ($16.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.50. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €11.81 ($12.56) and a 12-month high of €27.87 ($29.65).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

