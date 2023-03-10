Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

