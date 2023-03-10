Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Raised to $24.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

