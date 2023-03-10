Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $65.17 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PYPL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

