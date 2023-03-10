Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $304,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.57. 651,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

