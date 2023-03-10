Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 344,935 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 344,935 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,453,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599,754. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $572.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

