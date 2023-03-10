Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 59,165 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,165 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GS traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,523. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.