Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 66,235 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,235 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.59. 325,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,718. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

