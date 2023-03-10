Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 98,373 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,373 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,446. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

