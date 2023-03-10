Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.22 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Nano has a total market cap of $101.22 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00357828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00666430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.44 or 0.00551695 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

