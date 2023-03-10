NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (NSC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 348.64 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
Read More
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.