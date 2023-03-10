Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $57.52

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.52, but opened at $55.57. Natera shares last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 171,886 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Stephens cut their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Natera Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Natera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

