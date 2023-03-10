National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.64

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$103.64 and last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 385391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on NA shares. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.95.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Stories
