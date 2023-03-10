National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.64

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$103.64 and last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 385391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NA shares. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.04%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

