National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPGF. UBS Group cut their price target on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Stock Performance

NXPGF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.