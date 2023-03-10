Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

