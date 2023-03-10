Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,638. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

