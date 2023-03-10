Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 345,084 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,084 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Salesforce worth $314,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,907 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.58. 4,940,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,475,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.