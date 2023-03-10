Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 3,142 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $336,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $606.42. 473,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.34. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

