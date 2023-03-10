Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.60% of Qualys worth $296,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.17. 75,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,792,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

