Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $452.16 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $452,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,532. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.