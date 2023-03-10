Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 634,353 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.66% of Blackstone worth $387,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
Featured Stories
