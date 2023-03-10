Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 577,589 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.18% of DTE Energy worth $263,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after purchasing an additional 561,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $104.78. 318,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,720. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

