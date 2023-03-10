Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 36,924 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Union Pacific worth $498,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,660. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average of $208.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

