Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,361. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.