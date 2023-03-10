New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.81% of New Relic worth $31,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic Stock Down 3.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

New Relic stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

