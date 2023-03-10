New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.56. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3,688,257 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.