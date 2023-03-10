Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.15

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 3858168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

