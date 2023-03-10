NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 8,931 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 142,270.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT stock traded down 0.05 on Thursday, hitting 11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,578. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.79 and a twelve month high of 17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.04.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,647,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,573,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

