NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 282,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

