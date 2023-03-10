Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.83. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands.

Nocopi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.