Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,699,819 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13,599.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 0.7% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.04% of Cardinal Health worth $181,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 886,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,246. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

