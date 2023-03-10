Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 38,169 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,169 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 4.76% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $71,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,377,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,412 shares in the company, valued at $21,460,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,460,206.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 935,998 shares of company stock worth $32,053,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PLAY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 318,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

