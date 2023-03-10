Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 794,973 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,973 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Expro Group worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,278,111 shares of company stock worth $153,529,560. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XPRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 311,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

