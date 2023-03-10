Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Bausch + Lomb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

BLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 122,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 811.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

