Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $213.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

