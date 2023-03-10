Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.10. 295,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,129. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

