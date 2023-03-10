Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,096. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

